Dalet Named an "IDC Innovator" in Media and Entertainment

Dalet , a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, today announced that it has been named an "IDC Innovator" in the IDC Innovators: Media and Entertainment, 2024 (doc US51749824, August 2024) report. The IDC Innovators study profiles five vendors in the cloud-native technology and business services for media, each addressing a unique industry technology, business model, and/or market trend.

Dalet was recognized for its collaborative, AI-enabled workflows leveraging a cloud-native technology stack for production, distribution, archive, and monetization across various channels, as well as its story-centric workflows for unified news operations and advanced media content operations. Dalet's solutions and expertise help its customers quickly tackle today's economic challenges through strategic consulting and roadmap alignment, enabling them to efficiently manage business cycle disruptions, empower teams, and increase profitability.

Dalet's scalable solutions change the way media organizations engage audiences around major sports and events, empowering news organizations with the tools and speed to deliver stories on every viewing platform as they happen and enabling content owners to reduce time to market and monetize archives through revenue-generating storefronts.

Alex Holtz, IDC Analyst and Research Director for Worldwide Media and Entertainment Digital Strategies, comments on the innovation and value Dalet brings to media companies: "Dalet's commitment to innovation and efficiency is underscored by their expert services and comprehensive media supply chain and news operations platforms Dalet Flex and Dalet Pyramid. The cloud-native architecture ensures agile adaptability in changing circumstances with AI-enabled media workflows and collaborative tools to help customers meet a broad spectrum of needs."

"Being recognized as an IDC Innovator for Media and Entertainment is a tremendous honor for Dalet," says Santiago Solanas, CEO of Dalet. "We believethis achievement underscores our commitment to continuous and collaborative innovation, driving transformation in media operations for greater efficiency and monetization. At Dalet, we work tirelessly to deliver solutions that empower our clients to effectively address their operational and business challenges. Receiving industry acknowledgment for our innovation further motivates us to continue in this journey."

To view the Dalet excerpt of the IDC Innovators: Media and Entertainment, 2024 report, please visit: https://go.dalet.com/idc-innovators-2024

Meet Dalet at IBC2024

IBC2024 attendees can visit the Dalet stand 7.A43 to learn more or book a meeting to discuss your specific workflow and business needs.Press and analysts can schedule a media briefing with Alex Molina at alex@grithaus.agency .

About IDC Innovators

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors - under $100M in revenue at time of selection - chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About Dalet

Dalet empowers media-rich organizations to transform their production and distribution workflows - accelerating media operations, maximizing collaboration and creating higher value from content. As a leading media technology and service provider with over three decades of innovation, our software solutions enable greater control, enhanced visibility and increased productivity for content professionals and storytellers around the globe. Leading organizations such as Fox Networks Group, Arsenal Football Club, MediaCorp, Peloton, and the BBC trust Dalet to support their daily content operations. Our team is driven by a passion for media and committed to empowering a world where compelling stories are beautifully made, effortlessly told and thoughtfully delivered. Learn more at www.dalet.com .

