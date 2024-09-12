Swedish solar developer Alight plans to build two 90 MW solar projects in western Finland. Construction is set to begin next year, with commissioning expected in 2026. Stockholm-based solar developer Alight has revealed plans to install two 90 MW solar arrays in Finland. The projects will be located in the municipalities of Kiikoinen and Nakkila within the western Finnish region of Satakunta. The area produces around 25% of Finland's electricity. The installations are still in the early stages of development, according to Alight. Community consultations will be held on Sept. 23 in Kiikoinen and ...

