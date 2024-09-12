TD SYNNEX will now offer Plurilock's Critical Services

Plurilock also chosen as a cybersecurity service provider

Initial phase of a potential wider partnership into global operations

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces a partnership with TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, to provide artificial intelligence ("AI") services in North America.

Under the terms of the partnership, Plurilock will provide AI-focused critical services and cybersecurity solutions for TD SYNNEX across their North American operations. The services and solutions provided may include, but are not limited to: security operations; offensive security and penetration testing; data and intellectual property protection and loss prevention; Zero Trust architecture and implementation; digital and AI transformation; and related advisory and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) services. This represents the initial phase of a potential wider partnership, with the possibility of future expansion into the company's global footprint.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting technology solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Joe Pittillo, Senior Vice President, Services at TD SYNNEX. "With Plurilock added as a service provider, we are able to enrich the breadth and depth of our AI services offerings in a critically important sector for our partners."

"AI has been embedded in our DNA since our inception over eight years ago as a cybersecurity company," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "As AI continues to become pervasive, our customers rely on Plurilock for expert advice and guidance. Being chosen to deliver critical services in this specialized area is a strong endorsement of our expertise and further validation of our efforts as we continue our mission to protect the world's leading companies from today's threats."

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including AI, cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

