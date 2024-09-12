Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - Criterium Energy Ltd. (TSXV: CEQ) ("Criterium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matthew Klukas, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), to its Board of Directors, where he will serve as an Executive Director.

Mr. Klukas was appointed CEO of Criterium on September 6th 2024, bringing over 15 years of experience in the SE Asia energy sector. Prior to assuming the role of CEO, Mr. Klukas served as the Company's Chief Operating Officer since its recapitalization transaction in the fall of 2022 and has been instrumental in the development and execution of the Company's strategy to date.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matthew to the board of directors. His leadership, vision, and deep understanding of our business have been instrumental in driving our success. As COO, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation and sustainable growth, and we are confident that his contributions on the board will further strengthen our strategic direction as we continue to grow in the energy sector and the region," stated Criterium Chair of the Board Datuk Brian Anderson.

As an Executive Director, Mr. Klukas will work closely with the Board and management team to progress the strategic direction of the Company.

"It is a great honour to join the Board of Directors at this stage of Criterium's growth," said Mr. Klukas. "The achievements from our team since closing of the Mont D'Or acquisition in January 2024, have built the foundation from which we will grow production and cash flow in a sustainable manner. We hold a robust portfolio of assets, offering short-cycle returns from our producing fields, low-cost and material gas developments, and a mature prospect inventory, all of which is made more attractive given our access to proximal and underutilized infrastructure. I am excited to work with the Board and our management team to realize the full potential of this portfolio."

Mr. Klukas holds a B.Sc in Geophysics from the University of Alberta, and an MBA from the University of Calgary. He currently serves as the Energy Advisor to the Canada ASEAN Business Counsel and is a Director of the Calgary Bridge Foundation for Youth.

About Criterium Energy Ltd.

Criterium Energy Ltd. is an upstream energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of assets in Southeast Asia that can deliver scalable growth and cash generation. The Company focuses on maximizing total shareholder return by executing on three strategic pillars, namely (1) successful and sustainable reputation, (2) innovation and technology arbitrage, and (3) operational and safety excellence.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223087

SOURCE: Criterium Energy Ltd.