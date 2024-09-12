DNA Payments introduces Apple Pay Express Checkout, giving Ecommerce merchants a new way to accept payments

DNA Payments has introduced Apple Pay Express Checkout, giving Ecommerce clients a new way to accept customer payments. Now, merchants can offer Apple Pay at checkout or via the Express option through the Safari browser, ensuring consumers a swift and seamless buying experience.

Apple Pay Express Checkout has fast become the primary method of payment for millions of users, letting them pay directly via the iPhone, tablet, laptop, or desktop browser. 69% of mobile payments users in the UK are using Apple Pay, with the service recording over 500 million global users, according to analysis conducted by financial comparison company Finder.

Integrating Apple Pay Express Checkout lets merchants simplify their buying journey reduce cart abandonment and foster repeat business. This, in turn, enhances satisfaction, brand loyalty, and customer confidence, addressing the common issues customers face at checkout.

Arif Babayev and Nurlan Zhagiparov, Co-Founders of DNA Payments, said: "In Ecommerce, checkout experience is king: every unnecessary click can add to a merchant's cart abandonment rate and ultimately impact their bottom line. That's why we're delivering features like Apple Pay Express Checkout, so our merchants can give a seamless checkout experience to half a billion Apple Pay users globally."

Click here to discover more about DNA Payments' Website Payments Solution.

Figures sourced from analysis conducted by finder.com titles 'digital-wallet-statistics: Usage and market size' published May 3rd, 2024: https://www.finder.com/uk/banking/digital-wallet-statistics

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments brings "Simple Unified Payments" to businesses that care deeply about their customers' experience.

Its enhanced modern end-to-end payments platform utilises an in-house gateway, a proprietary acquiring platform, and a network of integrations to deliver simple and reliable acceptance.

Businesses receive the ultimate choice and conversion with an easy-to-use, interconnected portal that gives absolute control of their payment stack, with solutions for Ecommerce checkouts, POS, and Pay by Link, as well as a range of card acceptance and alternative popular payment methods such as Alipay. Every payment is connected via a Common Token, enabling effortless tracking of customer journeys.

With headquarters in London and several hubs across the UK, DNA Payments is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide payment services under the Payment Services Regulations 2017. dnapayments.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240909378100/en/

Contacts:

DNA Payments Media Contact

John Morrison

john.morrison@dnapaymentsgroup.com