

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The UN agency for Palestinian refugees says six of its staff were among 18 people who were killed in two Israeli airstrikes on a UN school sheltering displaced people in central Gaza.



UNRWA said its employees have been working to provide support to thousands of families who have sought refuge in the al-Jaouni school in Nuseirat refugee camp. It is home to around 12,000 displaced Gazans, mainly women and children.



Among those killed was the manager of the UNRWA shelter and other team members providing assistance to displaced people.



IDF said its Air Force had 'conducted a precise strike' targeting Hamas terrorists operating inside the school compound.



This is the highest death toll among UNRWA staff in a single incident.



UNRWA said that this is the fifth time that this school has been hit by Israeli forces.



Since the beginning of the war in October last year, at least 220 UNRWA staff have been killed in Gaza, according to the UN agency.



'Humanitarian staff, premises and operations have been blatantly and unabatedly disregarded since the beginning of the war,' it said in a statement.



