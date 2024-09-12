Rabalon and Redbird Hardware Team Up With DZS to Deliver Gigabit Fiber Broadband Solutions in the Azerbaijan Market

DZS technology company was introduced to the Azerbaijani market at an event jointly organized by Rabalon and Redbird Hardware in Baku.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / The presentation, which took place on September 5, showcased the company's latest fixed and mobile broadband infrastructure and software solutions powered by artificial intelligence. Participants watched live demonstrations of DZS's advanced gigabit fiber broadband solutions, learned about their applications in real scenarios, and were able to interact with industry experts and exchange ideas.

"We are thrilled to bring our world-class fiber, fixed wireless, and AI-influenced broadband solutions to Azerbaijan, a market with tremendous growth potential expanding high-speed broadband internet services in urban and rural areas," said Gunter Reiss, CMO at DZS. "Our partnerships with Redbird Hardware and Rabalon will enable us to offer tailored solutions that empower local telecom providers to deliver their customers faster, more reliable Gigabit broadband services. Azerbaijan's gigabit broadband internet transformation opens a world of opportunities for individuals and businesses and spurs economic growth for decades to come."

"This event marks a significant milestone for Redbird Hardware as we bring DZS's world-class fiber communications solutions to the forefront of the Azerbaijan market," said Craig Howton, Managing Director of Redbird Hardware. "We are excited to collaborate with DZS and Rabalon to empower local telecommunications providers with the tools they need to deliver faster, more reliable services, and we look forward to showcasing these innovative solutions at our upcoming conference."

Rabalon, Redbird Hardware, and DZS have already initiated a groundbreaking project in Azerbaijan, aimed at enhancing the country's fiber communications infrastructure. This collaborative effort is set to significantly improve the speed and reliability of broadband services across the region, benefiting both urban and rural areas. The companies look forward to showcasing the progress of this project in the coming weeks. Where they will demonstrate its overall benefits to Azerbaijan's telecommunications landscape and its potential to drive economic growth and digital inclusion.

Redbird Hardware, a leading provider of advanced telecommunications solutions in Central Asia, is spearheading the introduction of DZS's cutting-edge fiber communications products to the Azerbaijan market. As an authorized DZS reseller for the region, Redbird Hardware is committed to delivering top-tier XGS-PON, GPON, and FTTX technologies to telecommunications providers.

About Redbird Hardware

RedBird Hardware is a premier reseller of cutting-edge telecommunications solutions across Central Asia, offering a wide range of products and services to meet the needs of the region's expanding communications infrastructure. As a trusted reseller of DZS, they offer a wide range of high-quality telecommunications equipment and services designed to meet the needs of modern infrastructure. Committed to excellence, Red Bird Hardware empowers businesses and service providers with cutting-edge technology, ensuring reliable and high-speed connectivity. With a focus on innovation and customer support, they help clients enhance network performance and operational efficiency. For more details, visit www.redbirdhardware.com.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (OTC:DZSI) is a developer of Network Edge, Connectivity and Cloud Software solutions enabling gigabit broadband everywhere. With a focus on high-performance broadband, DZS delivers solutions that help operators evolve their networks for the future.

About Rabalon

Rabalon is a leading value-added reseller based in Baku, Azerbaijan, focused on delivering cutting-edge fiber communications solutions that drive the evolution of the country's telecom infrastructure. With deep expertise in local market dynamics, Rabalon partners with global technology leaders like DZS to offer customized, high-performance solutions that empower telecommunications providers to enhance their service offerings and meet the growing demands of consumers. Committed to innovation and excellence, Rabalon plays a crucial role in advancing Azerbaijan's digital connectivity and ensuring the reliability of its communication networks.

For more information about Rabalon and its products, visit its website, and connect with the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Aida Gurbanova

PR Manager

Rabalon LLC

+994 51 2323201

aida.g@rabalon.com

www.rabalon.com

