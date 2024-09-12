

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA), a specialty talent solutions provider, Thursday said it named Troy R. Anderson as executive vice president and chief financial officer designate, effective October 14.



Anderson will succeed Olivier Thirot, executive vice president and chief financial officer, who on July 8, had expressed his wish to retire.



Anderson has more than 30 years of experience in accounting, financial planning and analysis, external reporting, investor relations, expense management, and financial strategy. Most recently, he has served Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) as executive vice president and chief financial officer.



