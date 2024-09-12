

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.05 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) is up over 160% at $7.88. Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL) is up over 60% at $1.36. NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) is up over 24% at $19.80. Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR) is up over 24% at $5.01. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN) is up over 17% at $1.39. NFT Limited (MI) is up over 16% at $6.01. 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) is up over 16% at $1.88. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is up over 14% at $89.58. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX) is up over 10% at $1.10. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) is up over 9% at $3.32. Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is up over 8% at $1.20. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) is up over 7% at $4.40.



In the Red



Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) is down over 69% at $2.72. Ryde Group Ltd. (RYDE) is down over 59% at $5.33. Quhuo Limited (QH) is down over 23% at $1.27. Caleres, Inc. (CAL) is down over 18% at $30.48. XCHG Limited (XCH) is down over 16% at $7.39. Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) is down over 16% at $4.09. Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) is down over 12% at $72.83. Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) is down over 10% at $23.00. SMX (SMX) is down over 10% at $2.83. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is down over 8% at $72.50. Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is down over 8% at $2.31. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (EPOW) is down over 7% at $1.03.



