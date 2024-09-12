

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. In the Asian trading session, gold edged up marginally, while oil prices rose more than 1 percent.



As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 80.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 13.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 43.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished higher on Wednesday. The Nasdaq surged 369.65 points or 2.2 percent to 17,395.53. The S&P 500 also jumped 58.61 points or 1.1 percent to 5,554.13, while the Dow rose 124.75 points or 0.3 percent to 40,861.71 after hitting its lowest intraday level in almost a month.



On the economic front, the Twenty-year Treasury Bond auctions will be held at 11.00 am ET. 30-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Treasury Department's Statement for August will be held at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $252 billion, while the deficit was $243.7 billion last year.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was $7.113 trillion.



Asian shares advanced on Thursday. Chinese shares underperformed their regional peers. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent to 2,717.12. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended up 0.8 percent at 17,240.39.



Japanese markets rose the most in a month. The Nikkei 225 Index soared 3.4 percent to 36,833.27. The broader Topix Index settled 2.4 percent higher at 2,592.50.



Australian markets ended sharply higher, led by banks and energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.1 percent to 8,075.70 while the broader All Ordinaries Index climbed 1.2 percent to 8,293.10.



