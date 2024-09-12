M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. Launched a Global Critical Minerals Ecosystem to Build a Sustainable and Secure Supply Chain

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, announces the establishment of a strategic partnership ecosystem. This ecosystem is vital for supporting U.S. national defense, job creation, and the transition to renewable energy.

M2i's ecosystem provides partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories.

Key examples of M2i's ecosystem partners include Reforme Group, which uses a pioneering ore sorting technology to upgrade low-grade iron ore to Direct Shipping Ore (DSO), showcasing M2i's focus on innovative solutions. The ecosystem also features research institutions like Nova Terra at the University of Adelaide, U.S. government relations experts such as Banner Public Affairs, Emmy Award-winning environmental media company Terra Mater in Austria, global human rights NGO Not For Sale, and industrial battery recycling leader Regenerate Technology Global.

Doug Cole, Executive Chairman of M2i Global, stated: "Our ecosystem of partners is a testament to M2i's commitment to rebuilding the U.S. mineral and metal supply chain. By working closely with companies like Regenerate Technology Global, we are setting new standards in ethical sourcing, recycling, and environmental stewardship. Our collective efforts not only support U.S. job creation and defense needs but also promote sustainable practices that benefit local communities."

David Batstone, CEO and Founder of Regenerate Technology Global, added: "Participating and collaborating within M2i's ecosystem allows us to extend our reach and impact. Together, we are creating a closed-loop economy that significantly reduces environmental impacts and enhances the availability of recycled battery materials. This partnership exemplifies how industry collaboration can lead to technological advancements and a more resilient economy through job creation and environmental sustainability."

M2i's divisions focus on acquiring and revitalizing abandoned mines, developing cutting-edge recycling technologies, and engaging in public-private partnerships (P3s) that involve government, industry, and academic institutions. This strategic approach not only mitigates environmental risks but also helps to secure the U.S.'s position as a leader in global critical mineral supply chains.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB:MTWO): M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. The Company aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

