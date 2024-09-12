

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - August 2024 set a new monthly temperature record, capping Earth's hottest summer on record, according to a study by NASA scientists.



June, July, and August 2024 combined were about 0.2 degrees Fahrenheit (about 0.1 degrees Celsius) warmer globally than any other summer in the U.S. space agency's nearly 145-year-old temperature record.



It marginally broke the record set in 2023. Summer of 2024 was 2.25 F (1.25 C) warmer than the average summer between 1951 and 1980, and August alone was 2.34 F (1.3 C) warmer than average. June through August is considered meteorological summer in the Northern Hemisphere.



'Data from multiple record-keepers show that the warming of the past two years may be neck and neck, but it is well above anything seen in years prior, including strong El Niño years,' said Gavin Schmidt, director of GISS. 'This is a clear indication of the ongoing human-driven warming of the climate.'



The study was conducted by scientists at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York.



NASA assembles its temperature record from surface air temperature data acquired by tens of thousands of meteorological stations, as well as sea surface temperatures from ship- and buoy-based instruments. It also includes measurements from Antarctica. Analytical methods consider the varied spacing of temperature stations around the globe and urban heating effects that could skew the calculations.



