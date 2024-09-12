Netcracker Will Present a Case Study With Customer Google Fiber, Discuss New Broadband Monetization Opportunities and Exhibit AI Use Cases for Network Optimization and Customer Care

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in SCTE TechExpo24, the premier broadband event in the Americas, on September 24-26 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Hani Elmalky, Head of Product Architecture, Access at Google Fiber, a Netcracker customer, will present an insightful Tech Talk on creating an AI-driven connectivity experience on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m. EDT with Netcracker's CTO, Bob Titus.

Netcracker will also demonstrate cutting-edge use cases in booth #2351 and show how it is leveraging GenAI for:

Proactive care and troubleshooting

Automated network rollouts

Optimized network fulfillment and operations

These use cases will show how service providers can reduce costs, accelerate time-to-market, streamline customer experience and generate more revenue.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

