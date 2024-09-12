

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro climbed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The euro touched 0.9433 against the franc, setting a 9-day high.



The euro edged up to 1.1040 against the greenback.



The euro recovered to 157.49 against the yen. This may be compared to an early 2-day high of 157.51.



The euro recovered to 1.5019 against the loonie, 1.6540 against the aussie and 1.7987 against the kiwi, from an early 9-day low of 1.4936 and 6-day lows of 1.6457 and 1.7898, respectively.



The currency is likely to locate resistance around 0.98 against the franc, 1.12 against the greenback, 161.00 against the yen, 1.52 against the loonie, 1.70 against the aussie and 1.82 against the kiwi.



