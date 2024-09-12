Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) announces its entry as an investor in the "Japan Hydrogen Fund" at its first close, joining several major Japanese companies in this fund dedicated to developing the low-carbon hydrogen value chain.

At its launch, the fund is initially endowed with over $400 million, thanks to contributions from prominent Japanese investors: Toyota Motor Corporation, Iwatani Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, MUFG Bank, Tokyo Century Corporation, Japan Green Investment Corp. for Carbon Neutrality, and the Bank of Fukuoka.

The fund will be managed by Advantage Partners, one of Japan's leading private equity firms, and is launched by the Japan Hydrogen Association (JH2A), the largest private hydrogen value chain promotion council in Japan, representing over 440 members and aiming to promote sustainable development with hydrogen.

"TotalEnergies is pleased to support an ambitious fund dedicated to developing the hydrogen value chain in Japan and globally, as the only non-Japanese investor at this stage. We are convinced that only a collective effort will enable low-carbon hydrogen solutions to emerge on an industrial scale." said Helle Kristoffersen, President of Asia and member of the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies. "This initiative aligns with our ambition to be a global player in the energy transition and will also allow us to leverage the dynamism of the hydrogen ecosystem in the Japanese industry

This commitment follows TotalEnergies' launch of the Hy24 clean hydrogen infrastructure fund in 2021 along with Air Liquide and VINCI.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergiesTotalEnergiesTotalEnergiesTotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240912441454/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies Contacts

Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com