

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) has reported its first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year. The affected individual, residing on the northwest side of Grand Rapids, was hospitalized after showing symptoms. Investigators believe the infection likely occurred locally, as on the 21st of August, the KCHD had already detected WNV in mosquitoes collected from the same area.



This case marks the eighth confirmed human infection of WNV in Michigan this summer, with additional cases noted in counties such as Berrien, Delta, and Wayne.



Brendan Earl, a Supervising Sanitarian at KCHD, said, 'This confirmed case of West Nile virus emphasizes the need for heightened vigilance and preventative measures against mosquitoes. It confirms that mosquitoes in our area are actively carrying the virus, which poses a risk to humans. Everyone must take precautions to prevent mosquito bites and reduce the risk of infection.'



While about 80% of those infected with West Nile virus may not show any symptoms, common signs include body aches, joint pain, and fatigue. Most people recover without complications, but approximately 1 in 150 cases can lead to serious illness affecting the central nervous system. Recovery may take months, and in some instances, the consequences can be permanent or even fatal.



To reduce the risk of mosquito bites, the KCHD recommends using a mosquito repellent with at least 10% DEET, wearing light-colored clothing, and staying indoors during dusk when mosquitoes are most active. Properly sealing window screens and eliminating standing water around properties are also advised, as these can attract mosquitoes.



With no vaccine currently available for WNV, public health officials emphasize that prevention remains the most effective approach to address this mosquito-borne illness.



