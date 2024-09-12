

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska's health department has confirmed the passing of an infant due to the current outbreak of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in the state. To protect the family's privacy, specific details about the child's age or location are not being disclosed.



Health officials have reported that the majority of the current cases are concentrated in Southcentral Alaska. As of last Friday, there have been 234 reported cases of pertussis in 2024, marking the highest number in nine years.



State Epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin has highlighted that 70% of these cases involve children under 15 years old, with 12% occurring in infants. Shockingly, 45% of these impacted infants have required hospitalization.



Robert Lawrence, Alaska's chief medical officer, has explained that whooping cough can be identified by its progression beyond typical cold symptoms. It starts with initial symptoms such as a runny nose and mild cough, but it can lead to severe breathing difficulties characterized by a series of uncontrollable coughs.



Lawrence has emphasized the importance of early detection, particularly in infants under one year, as adults may only experience mild cold-like symptoms. He has pointed out that one in three infants infected with pertussis may require hospitalization. Parents should be vigilant about early signs of illness in young children and consult a physician to determine if pertussis is the cause, as it can be effectively treated once identified.



Whooping cough spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, or sharing saliva, and an infected individual can transmit the illness to others during the first three weeks of infection unless treated with antibiotics for at least five days.



