

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study in the American Journal of Psychiatry indicates that high doses of amphetamines, including Adderall, commonly prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), significantly increase the risk of psychosis or mania.



Amphetamines function by promoting dopamine release, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and behavior. However, elevated dopamine levels are linked to psychosis, which may clarify the heightened risk reported in the study.



Dr. Moran, who led the research and specializes in pharmacoepidemiology at McLean Hospital in Massachusetts, was inspired to conduct this study based on her experiences as an inpatient psychiatrist. She and her colleagues often encountered patients without a history of psychosis who had been prescribed high doses of stimulants.



The findings revealed that individuals who took prescription amphetamines in the past month had a 63% increased likelihood of developing psychosis or mania. Those on heavy doses faced an 81% increased chance of a psychotic episode, particularly among patients consuming 30 mg or more of dextroamphetamine, equivalent to 40 mg of Adderall.



The study found that other ADHD medications, such as Ritalin and Concerta, did not seem to elevate the risk of these side effects, as they are not classified as amphetamines.



Moran stated that while stimulant medications lack an upper dose limit on their labels, the study highlights the importance of dosage in relation to psychosis risk. This side effect, though rare, can be serious and should be closely monitored by both patients and healthcare professionals.



Although these medications effectively treat ADHD, the study indicates potential risks associated with high doses. Moran noted that patients should not feel alarmed but should engage in discussions with their doctors regarding dosage levels and possible side effects.



Furthermore, Moran's team is currently conducting a national study focused on patients prescribed stimulants for ADHD, tracking those on low, medium, and high doses, and comparing the rates of psychosis across these groups.



