

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's has announced that its $5 Meal Deal will now stay on the menu until December.



'Whether you're stopping by for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a late-night snack, we want everyone to find the food they love at a price that hits the spot,' McDonald's USA President Joseph Erlinger said, USA Today reports.



Launched in June, the value meal includes a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, a four-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, small fries and a small soft drink.



The decision to extend the offer comes as most of the fast food chain's outlets across the U.S. elected to continue it.



'The extension of the $5 Meal Deal, and the other offerings we're announcing for our fall line-up, are just a few of the ways we're working hard to offer great meals at a fair price,' Erlinger said.



Additionally, McDonald's plans to offer a 10-piece Chicken McNugget box for $1 once a week through its app from November 4 to December 2.



In a similar move, food chains like Burger King, Taco Bell, Wendy's and Jimmy John's have also launched value meal deals to attract more customers.



