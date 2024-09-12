The San Diego Police Foundation Receives Motorola Solutions Foundation Grant

Originally published by the San Diego Police Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / The San Diego Police Foundation, a non-profit serving first responders of the San Diego Police Department, today announced it has received a grant from the Motorola Solutions Foundation, the charitable arm of Motorola Solutions.

Through this grant, the San Diego Police Foundation will provide funding for the Women in Blue Initiative, which advances best practices in policing by advocating for increased representation of women in law enforcement, particularly in leadership positions. Women in Blue represents a longstanding commitment to promoting and funding the recruitment of female officers and enabling access to training, mentoring, networking, and career advancement opportunities. One of these opportunities includes providing full scholarships for fifty SDPD personnel to attend the 2024 Women Leaders in Law Enforcement Conference (WLLE). Scholarship recipients include rising female law enforcement leaders and male colleagues interested in furthering the cause of women in policing. WLLE is a three-day conference and training symposium that brings together law enforcement professionals in a supportive and empowering environment, enabling them to learn from the knowledge and experience of others.

"The needle is moving," stated Sara Napoli, President, and CEO of the San Diego Police Foundation. "Since the inception of the Women in Blue Initiative, SDPD has increased the number of females sworn to nearly 17% and as a result, exceeds the national average of 12%. Yet, more effort and awareness are needed to achieve gender parity as police departments operate best when they reflect the communities they serve."

The Motorola Solutions Foundation, which has donated more than $100 million over the past 10 years, focuses its giving on three key areas: first responder programming, technology and engineering education and programs that blend the two. The Foundation has a long-standing commitment to supporting programs that benefit underrepresented and underserved populations and aims to partner with organizations that align to its values of accountability, innovation, impact, diversity and inclusion.

"Every day the San Diego Police Foundation makes a meaningful difference within the community, and the Motorola Solutions Foundation is honored to partner with them as they continue to expand their impact," said Karem Pérez, vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and executive director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation. "We are incredibly proud of the San Diego Police Foundation, the programs they have brought to life and the individuals they have positively affected."

About the San Diego Police Foundation

Founded in 1998, the San Diego Police Foundation proudly supports the San Diego Police Department by cultivating positive community engagement and helping fund vital equipment and specialized training to ensure peace and safety for all.

About the Motorola Solutions Foundation

As the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, the Motorola Solutions Foundation partners with organizations around the world to create safer cities and equitable, thriving communities. We focus on giving back through strategic grants, employee volunteerism and other community investment initiatives. Our strategic grants program supports organizations that offer first responder programming and technology and engineering education, and align to our values of accountability, innovation, impact, diversity and inclusion. The Foundation is one of the many ways in which the company is solving for safer communities. For more information on the Foundation, visit: www.motorolasolutions.com/foundation





