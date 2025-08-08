

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $513 million, or $3.04 per share. This compares with $443 million, or $2.60 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $602 million or $3.57 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $2.765 billion from $2.628 billion last year.



Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $513 Mln. vs. $443 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.04 vs. $2.60 last year. -Revenue: $2.765 Bln vs. $2.628 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.82 - $3.87



The company expects FY25 revenue of approximately $11.65 billion, up from its prior guidance of approximately $11.4 billion.



The company expects FY25 Non-GAAP EPS between $14.88 and $14.98, up from its prior guidance of $14.64 and $14.74 per share.



