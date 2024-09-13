Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") announces that a total of 6,750,000 stock options ("Options") have been granted to directors, officers and consultants, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a term of five years at an exercise price of $0.96 per Option.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD CORP. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

