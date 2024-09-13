

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy (FE) has agreed to pay $100 million to settle an SEC investigation into the utility's involvement in the bribery scandal surrounding Ohio's nuclear plant legislation.



The company's previously disclosed second quarter earnings materials indicated that it had taken a reserve of $100 million in the second quarter of 2024 in anticipation of the agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



