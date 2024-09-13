

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) announced the pricing of secondary underwritten public offering of 15 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $86.00 per share. The Offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 10 million GEHC Shares.



GE HealthCare said it is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the GEHC Shares in the Offering or from the debt-for-equity exchange.



The selling stockholder in the Offering has granted the underwriters an option to purchase 2.25 million additional shares of GE HealthCare common stock for settlement on or before September 30, 2024.



Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are acting as the lead joint book-running managers for the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on September 16, 2024.



