

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Army and BAE Systems (BA.L) have finalized a contract modification valued at over $440 million to produce additional Bradley Fighting Vehicles. The contract includes the production of more than 200 A4 variants, which will serve as modernized replacements for some of the Bradleys previously supplied to Ukraine by the U.S. government.



BAE Systems stated that production and support for the Bradley A4 will occur at various facilities across its extensive industrial network, including locations in Aiken, South Carolina; Anniston, Alabama; Minneapolis, Minnesota; San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; and York, Pennsylvania.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News