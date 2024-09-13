

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from the euro area and final inflation from France are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, industrial production data is due from Romania.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is slated to issue final inflation figures for August. The flash estimate showed that inflation eased to 1.9 percent from 2.3 percent in July.



4.30 am ET, UK inflation expectations survey results are due.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area industrial production figures for July. Economists expect industrial output to fall 2.7 percent annually after easing 3.9 percent in June.



At 6.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hold its rate at 18.00 percent.



