Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2024) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce recent developments by our neighbors within the Clayton Valley, Nevada. On September 10, 2024, SLB (formerly Schumberger) announced that "… it has proven its solution for sustainable lithium production at scale at its demonstration plant in Clayton Valley, Nevada, to accelerate responsibly-sourced lithium products to market. The proprietary integrated solution combines SLB's subsurface expertise with surface engineering of advanced technologies that include direct lithium extraction (DLE). It produces lithium 500 times faster than conventional methods while using only 10 percent of the land. Operating at approximately one tenth the size of a commercial-scale facility, the plant reached a verified recovery rate1 of 96% lithium from brine." Gavin Rennick, president of SLB's New Energy business stated, "SLB's demonstration plant in Clayton Valley proves our unique integrated approach to produce scalable quantities of lithium in the fastest, most economical and sustainable way for today's market." Cruz's Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project is completely surrounded by the Pure/SLB Clayton Valley Project (see map) and is located in some of the deepest sections of this basin. Cruz management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz Battery Metals may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

James Nelson, President of Cruz states, "We wish to congratulate SLB & Pure Energy on their recent success, and we foresee this as a potential catalyst that can draw the attention of the lithium world back to Clayton Valley for years to come. The fact that SLB has been able to achieve scalable lithium production at a much more efficient rate and at such a high purity is a game changer in terms of the potential production expansion ahead for the Clayton Valley of Nevada and its stakeholders." Cruz President James Nelson went on to say, "The upcoming spin-out of the Hector Project into its own public company (announced Aug. 1 & Sept. 6, 2024) presents an exciting time for current and future Cruz shareholders of record. Cruz shareholders of record will receive free shares of Makenita Resources Inc. and still maintain full ownership of their Cruz shares as well. In order to receive the Makenita shares you must be a shareholder of record of Cruz. This record date is expected to be announced shortly. This is truly a win-win for Cruz shareholders of record."

Cruz Battery Metals Ownership Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4754/223178_54a9ee83b4f4e9f5_002full.jpg

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several projects located throughout North America. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 4,938-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' and the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Project'. Cruz's 5.542-acre Hector Property is located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario, which is prospective for cobalt, silver and diamonds. In the USA, Cruz's has the 124-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

