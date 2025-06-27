Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) -Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") wishes to announce that all the matters contemplated at the AGM, held on June 25, 2025, have been approved by the shareholders.

James Nelson, President of Cruz stated, "Although the Company has been relatively inactive over the past year, we want to make sure our shareholders know that we expect the second half of 2025 to be more active, and strategic initiatives are underway to increase shareholder value. Management also confirms there are no plans to consolidate the shares of company."

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several battery metals focused projects located in the USA. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 4,938-acre 'Solar Lithium Project', the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project', and the recently acquired 580-acre 'Central Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project'. Cruz also has the 124-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson

President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Director

