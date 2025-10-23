Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTCID: BKTPF) (WKN: A40YSN) ("Cruz" or the "Company") wishes to announce a private placement to fund work programs on the Company's Nevada lithium projects and the gold/copper project in Ontario. Cruz's Solar Lithium Project in Nevada, directly bordering American Lithium Corp. Throughout the first 4 phases of drilling, Cruz has discovered lithium in all 14 drill holes.

James Nelson, President of Cruz Battery Metals stated, "Domestic lithium attention seems to have renewed since the U.S. government has agreed to take a stake in Lithium Americas Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in Nevada, announced by Reuters (1) on October 1, 2025. With the recent resurgence of investor attention back into the lithium sector, management feels this is an opportune time to proceed with a work program on the Solar Lithium Project, directly bordering American Lithium Corp., with the goal of producing a Maiden Resource Estimate in the first half of 2026. According to news announced on August 18, 2025, American Lithium Corp. (LI) closed a $9.4 million private placement with units priced at $0.27. On October 10, 2025, American Lithium's share price reached a high of $1.29, according to tmx.com(2). In addition, funds from this financing will strengthen our working capital position, providing us with greater flexibility to plan preliminary work programs on the 'Sterling South Gold/Copper Project' directly bordering Sterling Metals Corp.'s recent discovery in Ontario. The Company is very optimistic about the growth prospects for the remainder of 2025 and beyond as we become more active than we've been in years."





In recent news, announced on October 6, 2025, Cruz acquired the 'Sterling South Gold/Copper Project' directly bordering Sterling Metals Corp. recent discovery in Ontario. According to a news release posted on Sterling's website on September 29, 2025, Sterling Metals Corp announced a high-grade copper discovery at the Soo Copper Project intersecting 262.5m of 1.05% CuEq, including 68.3m of 3.25% CuEq and 9.3m of 19.8% CuEq from near surface. Cruz management cannot verify Sterling's results other than the publicly available information. This new acquisition consists of 42 claim units for approximately 2,500 acres.

The Company announces a private placement financing (the "Financing") to raise gross proceeds up to $500,000 through an issuance of up to 15,337,423 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.0326 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one transferrable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per Warrant Share until 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) five years from the closing of the Financing. All securities issued in connection with the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the closing of the Financing. Net proceeds will be used towards the Company's general working capital. Finder's fees may be paid to eligible finders in connection with the Financing.

In addition to other prospectus exemptions commonly relied on in private placements, the Company will also make the private placement available to certain subscribers pursuant to BC Instrument 45-536 - Exemption from Prospectus Requirement for Certain Distributions Through an Investment Dealer (the "Investment Dealer Exemption"). In accordance with the requirements of the Investment Dealer Exemption, the Company confirms that there is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the Company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several battery metals focused projects located in the USA. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 4,938-acre 'Solar Lithium Project', the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project', and the recently acquired 580-acre 'Central Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project'. Cruz's 'Sterling South Gold/Copper Project' in Ontario consists of 42 claims for approximately 2,500 acres. Cruz also has the 124-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States. None of the securities sold in connection with the private placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

