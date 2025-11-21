Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CRUZ: CSE) (OTCID: BKTPF) (WKN: A40YSN) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 23, 2025, it has completed its private placement financing (the "Financing"), pursuant to which it issued an aggregate of 14,982,750 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.0326 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $488,438. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one transferrable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of five years from the closing of the Financing.

The Company paid cash finder's fees of $26,210 and issued 744,000 non transferrable share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain finders as a finder's fee in connection with the Financing. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share (each, a "Finder's Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of two years from the closing of the Financing. All securities issued in connection with the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the closing of the Financing.

Net proceeds from the Financing are expected to be used to fund work programs on the Company's Nevada lithium projects and the gold/copper project in Ontario. Throughout the first 4 phases of drilling, Cruz has discovered lithium in all 14 drill holes on the Solar Lithium Project in Nevada, directly bordering American Lithium Corp.

James Nelson, President of Cruz Battery Metals stated, "Lithium prices are currently at year highs, according to tradingeconomics.com(1), and attention towards domestic lithium seems to have renewed since President Trump agreed to take a stake in Lithium Americas Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in Nevada, announced by Reuters (2) on October 1, 2025. With the recent resurgence of investor attention back into the lithium sector, management feels this is an opportune time to proceed with a work program on the Solar Lithium Project, directly bordering American Lithium Corp., with the goal of producing a Maiden Resource Estimate in the first half of 2026. In addition, funds from this financing will strengthen our working capital position, providing us with greater flexibility to plan preliminary work programs on the 'Sterling South Gold/Copper Project' directly bordering Sterling Metals Corp.'s recent discovery in Ontario. The Company is very optimistic about the growth prospects for the remainder of 2025 and beyond as we become more active than we've been in years."





Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the Company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several battery metals focused projects located in the USA. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 4,938-acre 'Solar Lithium Project', the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project', and the recently acquired 580-acre 'Central Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project'. Cruz's 'Sterling South Gold/Copper Project' in Ontario consists of 42 claims for approximately 2,500 acres. Cruz also has the 124-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson

President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Director

