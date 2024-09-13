

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT, FLTR.L) announced the acquisition of an initial 56% stake in NSX Group for cash consideration of approximately $350 million. NSX is the number 4 operator in Brazil, with a portfolio of brands which include the Betnacional brand. On a standalone basis, NSX is expected to generate revenue of approximately $256 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $34 million in 2024.



Flutter said the transaction fully aligns with its strategy to invest in leadership positions in international markets.



