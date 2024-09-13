

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at -RMB123.84 million, or -RMB4.2067 per share. This compares with -RMB258.79 million, or -RMB8.8693 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cheetah Mobile Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -RMB108.76 million or -RMB3.7050 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to RMB187.42 million from RMB166.96 million last year.



Cheetah Mobile Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -RMB123.84 Mln. vs. -RMB258.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -RMB4.2067 vs. -RMB8.8693 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB187.42 Mln vs. RMB166.96 Mln last year.



