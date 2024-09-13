

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Russia announced that it is expelling six British diplomats after revoking their accreditation, accusing them of spying.



The Russian Federal Security Service, or FSB, alleged that the activities of British diplomats sent to Moscow by the British foreign office department in London, responsible for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, are 'threatening the security of the Russian Federation.'



'In this connection, on the basis of documents provided by the Federal Security Service of Russia and as a response to the numerous unfriendly steps taken by London, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, in co-operation with the agencies concerned, has terminated the accreditation of six members of the political department of the British Embassy in Moscow in whose actions signs of spying and sabotage were found,' FSB said in a statement.



FSB said it decided to expel the diplomats as they ignored warnings to stop the practice of carrying out intelligence activities inside Russia.



Russia's state-run TASS news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova as saying that the British embassy in Moscow has 'largely flouted the limits set by the Vienna Convention,' without specifying.



