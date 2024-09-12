Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NPY | ISIN: SE0006625471 | Ticker-Symbol: 9DG
Frankfurt
13.09.24
11:45 Uhr
0,711 Euro
-0,137
-16,12 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUSTIN GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUSTIN GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7330,81812:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2024 23:35 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dustin Group AB: Dustin publishes earnings update for the fourth quarter

Dustin today publishes an earnings update for the fourth quarter 2023/24 after compiling preliminary financial results for August. The company is expected to report net sales of approximately SEK 5.0 billion (5.1) and an adjusted EBITA result of SEK 20-40 million (142) in the fourth quarter.

The development in the seasonally weaker fourth quarter has resulted in an unfavorable sales mix between countries and customer groups. The change in the sales mix deviate from normal seasonal patterns and is ??explained by a high proportion of sales to the public sector combined with a high proportion of sales in new contracts with initially lower margins within segment LCP. The demand in the SMB segment has remained weak. In addition, the adjusted EBITA has been charged with one-off costs of the equivalent of approximately SEK 20 million in the quarter, attributable to an adjustment of a previous insurance case.

The net working capital is expected to amount to approximately SEK 200 million (-36), where the increase is explained by normal seasonality and high activity during the latter part of the quarter. The leverage ratio measured as net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA is estimated to amount to around 4.0 times (5.0).

"Market development has continued to be challenging in the quarter. We have seen a clear change in the sales mix between customers as well as agreements and geographies within segment LCP and continued weak demand within segment SMB, which had a negative impact on margin development. In light of underlying market drivers and positive outlook regarding the market development from leading manufacturers and market analysis firms, we continue to expect gradual improvement of the market in 2024", says Johan Karlsson, President and CEO of Dustin.

For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Sätterström, Head of Investor Relations

fredrik.satterstrom@dustin.com, +46 705 10 10 22

Contact person:

Eva Ernfors, Head of Communication

eva.ernfors@dustin.com, +46 70 258 62 94

This information is information that Dustin Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 23:20 CET on September 12, 2024.

About Dustin

Dustin is a leading online based IT partner in the Nordics and Benelux. We help our customers to stay in the forefront by providing them with the right IT solution for their needs.

We offer approximately 280,000 products with related services to companies, the public sector and private individuals. Sales for the financial year 2022/23 amounted to approximately SEK 23.6 billion and just over 90 per cent of the revenues came from the corporate market.

Dustin has approximately 2,200 employees and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015, with its headquarters in Nacka Strand just outside the centre of Stockholm.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.