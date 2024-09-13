Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Participate in the Maxim Group 2024 Gaming, Media & Entertainment Virtual Conference

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a leader in building digital marketplaces and friendly competitive games around content that people use to express themselves, today announced CEO Jonathan Reich will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Gaming, Media & Entertainment Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. E.T.

As the Gaming, Media & Entertainment industries continue to evolve, companies are navigating shifting consumer demand and global challenges. The conference will explore how emerging growth companies are adapting to the current market environment and strategically positioning themselves for future success. Maxim Senior Analysts will lead insightful discussions with CEOs and key management from a diverse array of companies, focusing on technology innovation and growth opportunities.

About Zedge

Zedge builds digital marketplaces and friendly competitive games around content people use to express themselves. Our leading products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, a freemium digital content marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image creation platform; GuruShots, a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji'. Our vision is to enable and connect creators who enjoy friendly competitions with a community of prospective consumers in order to drive commerce. We serve 10's of millions of active users across our offerings every month. For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

