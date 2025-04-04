Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), $ZDGE, a leader in digital marketplaces and interactive games that provides content, enables creativity, empowers self-expression and facilitates community, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 1:30PM PST (Local)/4:30PM EST. Jonathan Reich, Zedge's CEO, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

Reasons to check out the presentation and schedule a 1:1 meeting:

Double-digit trailing twelve months (TTM as of 2Q FY25) revenue growth from core businesses

$4 million in incremental expected annualized cost savings following recent restructuring (including rightsizing an underperforming business) and other reductions

35 million monthly active users across the portfolio

40% TTM free cash flow margins

$20 million in cash with no debt

Active $5 million share repurchase program

Stealth Gen AI play

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 1:30PM PST/4:30PM EST

Webcast:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/YNz6mnmEsXyrdRxb78w2nX/6QR8jykxNyxjkjbVUxye6S

1X1 Meetings

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Zedge, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please register here: REGISTER

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda":

AGENDA

About Zedge

Zedge empowers tens of millions of consumers and creators each month with its suite of interconnected platforms that enable creativity, self-expression and e-commerce and foster community through fun competitions. Zedge's ecosystem of product offerings includes the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image maker; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photography Game," a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji.' For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

About MicroCapClub

Founded in 2011, we are a community of 250+ experienced microcap investors searching for the next great company. Our community is focused on microcap companies (sub $500m USD market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, Australian/New Zealand, and Asian stock markets. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, Peter Lynch said: "The person that turns over the most rocks wins the game", and this is what we do on MicroCapClub.

Since 2011, our members have profiled 1,000+ global microcap companies.

Since 2011, our members have profiled 200+ microcap companies that have doubled or more since they were profiled through the end of August 2023.

Since 2011, our members have profiled 164 companies that have gone on to be acquired.

Learn more about MicroCap Club at https://microcapclub.com/

Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

ir@zedge.net

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, transaction-related expenses and other non-recurring expenses, Free Cash Flow, FCF yield and non-GAAP net income and EPS (which adjust out stock compensation expense, transaction-related expenses and other non-recurring expenses from GAAP net income and EPS), represent measures that we believe are customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures we present. Our management also believes these measures are useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, these are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income or operating income/margin as an indicator of our operating performance or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Free Cash Flow yield calculated as trailing twelve months (TTM) FCF/Enterprise Value.

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

