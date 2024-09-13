

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on 16 top officials of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro regime for defrauding the presidential election and abusing the human rights of the Venezuelan people.



The persons targeted by U.S. Department of the Treasury include leaders of the National Electoral Council, the Supreme Tribunal of Justice, and the Maduro-affiliated national assembly.



The state-controlled National Electoral Council's announcement declaring Maduro as the winner in the disputed presidential election triggered nation-wide protests.



Judge Edward Briceno, who earlier this month issued an arrest warrant for opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, is among those who are subject to sanctions.



Gonzalez was granted political asylum in Spain after he fled his home country to evade the arrest.



Public Prosecutor Luis Ernesto Duenez Reyes, who issued the official request for the arrest warrant, has also been targeted.



Concurrently, the Department of State imposed new visa restrictions on a number of Maduro-aligned officials who have undermined the electoral process in Venezuela and are responsible for acts of repression.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News