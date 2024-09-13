Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2024
WKN: 923860 | ISIN: FR0000073298 | Ticker-Symbol: IPZ
Tradegate
13.09.24
12:28 Uhr
54,15 Euro
+0,50
+0,93 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
IPSOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
IPSOS SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
IPSOS
IPSOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
IPSOS SA54,15+0,93 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.