

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will host the fourth Quad Leaders Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21. He will be joined by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.



From the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit at the White House in 2021, the leaders of the quartet regularly met at annual Summits since then. In recent years, Quad Foreign Ministers have met eight times, and Quad governments continue to meet and coordinate at all levels.



The Quad Leaders Summit will focus on bolstering the strategic convergence among our countries, advancing our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and delivering concrete benefits for partners in the Indo-Pacific in key areas, the White House said.



These include health security, natural disaster response, maritime security, high-quality infrastructure, critical and emerging technology, climate and clean energy, and cybersecurity.



The next Quad Summit will be hosted by India.



