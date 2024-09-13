Please find attached 2024 Half-yearly financial report of Virbac
Attachment
- Half-Yearly Financial Report_2024 for publication (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d68e942a-db36-42e0-bc78-8440cbceda76)
Please find attached 2024 Half-yearly financial report of Virbac
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:22
Virbac: Public release of the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2024.
Public release of the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2024.
The Group released and filed its 2024 half-year financial report with the French "Autorité des marchés financiers".
The document...
|18:22
Virbac: Half-yearly financial report 2024
|Please find attached 2024 Half-yearly financial report of Virbac
Half-Yearly Financial Report_2024 for publication (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resour...
|17:58
Virbac: the board of directors announces a capital reduction through cancellation of treasury shares
|
During the meeting held on September 13, 2024, the board of directors, acting on the authorization granted by the combined shareholders' meeting on June 20, 2023, decided to reduce the...
|17:58
Virbac: Information on the departure of Sébastien Huron
|At its meeting on September 13, 2024, the board of directors acknowledged the resignation of Sébastien Huron, effective as of September 27, 2024, from his positions as chief executive officer of Virbac...
|17:48
Virbac 2024 half-year results
|Exceptional business momentum in the first half, with revenue up 16.1% at constant exchange ratesStrong growth in adjusted current operating income1 +3.4 points compared with 2023 to reach a record...
