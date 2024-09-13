

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Staff at Annapurna Interactive, the gaming division of Megan Ellison's Annapurna, resigned from the company after several unsuccessful attempts to convince Ellison to spin off the gaming arm into a separate entity, according to a report by Bloomberg.



The report added that Ellison walked out of these talks, prompting Annapurna Interactive President Nathan Gary, along with other company executives and about two dozen employees to quit.



'All 25 members of the Annapurna Interactive team collectively resigned,' Gary confirmed in a statement. 'This was one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make and we did not take this action lightly.'



The mass resignation is likely to have a huge impact on the working of Annapurna Interactive, which has published several hit games such as Stray, Outer Wilds, Gorogoa, and Neon White.



'Our top priority is continuing to support our developer and publishing partners during this transition,' Ellison told Bloomberg. 'We're committed to not only our existing slate of games but also expanding our presence in the interactive space as we continue to look for opportunities to take a more integrated approach to linear and interactive storytelling across film and TV, gaming, and theater.'



