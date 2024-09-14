

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - DIRECTV and The Walt Disney Company have reached an agreement in principle for the distribution of Disney's linear networks and direct-to-consumer services, following a roughly two-week blackout.



As part of this agreement, Disney's full suite of linear networks has been restored to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse customers. The two companies will now work to finalize a new multi-year contract.



Disney's networks went dark on September 1 due to a failure to reach an agreement on fees and bundle structures between the two parties.



In a joint statement, the two companies said, 'Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, DIRECTV and Disney are giving customers the ability to tailor their video experience through more flexible options.... We'd like to thank all affected viewers for their patience and are pleased to restore Disney's entire portfolio of networks in time for college football and the Emmy Awards this weekend.'



Among the core points agreed upon are the continued carriage of Disney's entertainment, sports, and news programming at market-based terms, which includes Disney's comprehensive linear portfolio such as the ABC Owned Television Stations, ESPN networks, Disney-branded channels, Freeform, FX networks, and National Geographic channels.



Additionally, there will be the opportunity to offer various genre-specific options-such as sports, entertainment, and kids & family-that encompass Disney's linear networks, along with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Disney's direct-to-consumer streaming services (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+) will be included in select DIRECTV packages under a wholesale agreement and will also be available on an a la carte basis.



In addition, DIRECTV customers will receive the rights to access Disney's upcoming ESPN flagship direct-to-consumer service at no additional cost upon its launch.



