

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Monday release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, imports were up 10.5 percent on year and exports gained 13.9 percent for a trade surplus of $3.62 billion.



Also, several of the regional bourses are closed on Monday, including Japan (Respect for the Aged Day), South Korea (Chuseok Thanksgiving Day), Malaysia (Malaysia Day), China (Mid-Autumn Festival) and Indonesia (Prophet Muhammad's birthday).



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News