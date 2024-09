LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group Plc (CBG.L), a financial services provider, said on Monday that its Chief Executive, Adrian Sainsbury, has taken a temporary medical leave of absence.



Consequently, Mike Morgan, Group Finance Director, will assume Adrian's responsibilities.



The company is expected to publish its annul result on September 19.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News