PR Newswire
16.09.2024 10:06 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anthology Announces Fix Your Content Day 2024

Join the Global Movement on October 3 to Enhance Learning for Everyone

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, the leading educational technology company, is excited to announce the much-anticipated fifth annual Fix Your Content Day. Set to unfold on Thursday, 3 October, this 24-hour global challenge mobilises universities around the world to improve the accessibility of digital learning materials.

Anthology's purpose is to boldly change what education and technology can make possible together.

"Digital accessibility is everyone's responsibility. When educators come together, even for just one day, to help make content more accessible to all, they create a lasting impact that empowers every student to succeed," said Dr. Amy Lomellini, Product Accessibility Lead at Anthology.

Event Details:

  • What: The Fix Your Content Day competition encourages institutions, instructors, and staff to improve the accessibility of digital course content. By using Anthology® Ally, participants race against the clock to adjust as many digital course files as possible within 24 hours, setting a precedent for the creation of more inclusive digital learning content.
  • How: Anthology Ally dynamically enhances digital content on any Learning Management System and on any public-facing website, helping institutions and organisations mitigate their accessibility barriers and tackle their toughest accessibility challenges.
  • Who: Anthology is inviting higher education institutions that use Anthology Ally to participate.
  • When: 3 October, 2024

How to Participate:
Register for the Fix Your Content Day competition, and challenge your institution, instructors, and staff to fix as many digital course files as possible. Sign up today at anthology.com/fix-your-content-day.

About Anthology
Anthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology's ecosystem of flagship SaaS solutions and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard® (LMS), Anthology® Student (SIS/ERP), and Anthology® Reach (CRM). Through the Power of Together, we are uniquely inspiring educators and institutions with innovation that is meaningful, simple and intelligent to help customers redefine what's possible and create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere. www.anthology.com.

Media contacts:
Erin Mitchell
Director of Communications
Anthology. Erin.Mitchell@anthology.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2460561/Anthology_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anthology-announces-fix-your-content-day-2024-302248206.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
