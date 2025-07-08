Quetext Announces Anthology LMS Integration Deepening Commitment to Educators and Students Worldwide

Quetext expands platform reach with LMS integrations, strengthening its role as a trusted academic partner.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Quetext, a market-leading platform for plagiarism and AI detection, announced the expansion of its integration with Anthology Learning Management System (LMS) to better support the evolving needs of educational institutions, educators, and students. This move strengthens Quetext's position as a trusted academic partner and furthers its mission to enable technology-enhanced learning and teaching experiences across all levels of education.

Already trusted by over 10 million users worldwide, Quetext is expanding its reach by fully integrating with Learning Management Systems, starting with Anthology and extending to Moodle, Canvas, and Clever LMS. These integrations seamlessly embed Quetext's originality tools into the digital classroom, accelerating access for schools of all sizes. By meeting educators and students where they already teach and learn, Quetext helps institutions unlock a richer, more intuitive experience - one that supports authenticity, academic integrity, and skill-building at every level of education.

"This milestone marks the next step in our long-term commitment to empowering students and educators to embrace technology in pursuit of authenticity, integrity, and academic excellence," said Mathew Anderson, CEO at Quetext. "By embedding Quetext directly into widely used LMS platforms, we're making it easier for educators to inspire original thinking and for students to learn with confidence."

Quetext's LMS offering is built on three years of focused innovation, bringing forward an advanced toolset that includes:

AI Content Detection - Equip students and faculty with tools to identify AI-generated content and uphold academic standards throughout campus.

DeepSearch Plagiarism Check - Detect complex levels of plagiarism to promote originality and authenticity in student work.

AITutorMe - Quetext's AI-powered paraphrasing tool enables students to develop advanced writing skills through guided and ethical paraphrasing allowed across academic institutions.

Remarks - Foster collaborative learning through Quetext's Remarks tool enabling instructor-to-student feedback.

Advanced administrator reporting tools - Empower educators and department heads to monitor usage, and ensure compliance with academic guidelines.

Support in 14 global languages - Make academic excellence accessible to multilingual students through Quetext's platform that is compatible with 14 languages.

Together, Quetext's robust feature set and intuitive UI help academic institutions foster a culture of originality while improving the writing and critical thinking skills of their students. Quetext continues to expand its suite of dedicated resources to support educators and students alike, details available at www.quetext.com/education .

Aligned with its mission to "help students learn and educators teach through technology-enhanced originality," Quetext's LMS expansion integrations is a natural evolution of fulfilling requests from educational partners and academic subscribers.

As Quetext continues to expand its platform offerings, including into commercial partnerships and international markets, its focus remains on delivering intuitive, impactful, and inclusive solutions that help creators of all kinds deliver their best original work.

Quetext is a leading plagiarism and AI detection platform that empowers students, educators, and professionals to create original work with confidence. With over 10 million users worldwide, Quetext blends advanced AI, ease of use, and educator-first features to support the writing journey from start to finish. Learn more at www.quetext.com .

