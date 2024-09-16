

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Adagene Inc. (ADAG) Monday announced new data from an ongoing phase 1b/2 trial of Adagene's ADG126 in combination with Merck's Keytruda for the treatment of colorectal cancer.



The study is designed to evaluate ADG126 plus Keytruda in patients with advanced/metastatic microsatellite-stable (MSS) colorectal cancer (CRC).



The new data showed that confirmand partial responses doubled to four in MSS CRC patients without liver and peritoneal metastases since data presented at ASCO GI 2024. Overall response rate was 24 percent for the combination treatment with median progression-free survival of 8.5 months.



These data were presented at the ESMO Congress, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, September 13-17.



