

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK), a German a rail technology company, said on Monday that it has secured a contract worth more than 100 million euros for a two-year term from DB InfraGO AG, the Deutsche Bahn AG unit to avail both corrective maintenance or rail milling and preventive rail maintenance or high-speed grinding services.



The two technologies will maintain the rail network of Deutsche Bahn and will make a contribution to extending the service life.



The agreement for high-speed grinding has a term of two years and can be extended twice by one year each time.



The second deal for rail and switch milling covers a period of four years, with the option of a one-off extension of two years.



Rail milling is used for rail defects of greater depth that can no longer be corrected economically by grinding.



Milling enables the efficient removal of such serious rail defects and the precise re-profiling of the railhead at the same time.



