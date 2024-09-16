

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were marginally lower on Monday as a rising British pound weighed on export-oriented companies.



Investors also shifted focus to a slew of key central bank rate decisions this week, including the Bank of England's interest-rate announcement due on Thursday.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 3 points at 8,269 after gaining 0.4 percent on Friday.



The pound rose to its highest in more than a week and gold prices hovered near record levels as investors raised their bets of a more aggressive Federal Reserve rate cut on Wednesday.



In corporate news, insurer Phoenix Group Holdings tumbled 3.6 percent after dropping the sale process of its SunLife business.



Playtech jumped 8 percent. The gambling technology firm said it expects 2024 adjusted core profit to be slightly ahead of market expectations.



