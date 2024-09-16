

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As per media reports, UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel has supported the merger of UniCredit (UCG, UNCFF.PK) with Commerzbank (CRZBY.PK). He believes the deal could result in added value to shareholders, and said the decision is in the hands of shareholders.



Previously, UniCredit has acquired an equity stake equal to around 9% in the share capital of Commerzbank AG, and stated that it will engage with Commerzbank to explore value creating opportunities for all stakeholders in both banks. Also, it was announced last week, that Manfred Knof, CEO of Commerzbank AG, will not to seek extension of his contract.



Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 25,500 corporate client groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. UniCredit is a pan-European Commercial Bank with a unique service offering in Italy, Germany, Central and Eastern Europe.



